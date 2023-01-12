Kinde man charged with criminal sexual conduct

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINDE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Caro Post trooper with the Michigan State Police (MSP) and a detective sergeant investigated an alleged criminal misconduct complaint.

The investigation revealed that suspect, David Rowland Winston, now 92-years-old of Kinde, committed sexual acts involving a juvenile male victim during the years of 1997-1998, MSP said.

Winston was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct by the Huron County prosecutor, police said.

Winston was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Bad Axe on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and was issued a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, MSP said.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, contact the Caro Post at 989-673-2156, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

