Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver...
The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run.(Owosso Police Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police said.

If you have any information, call police at 989-725-0580.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have...
Sheriff: Young student reveals sexual abuse by relative to first-year teacher
A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Fire reported at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday night 1/11/23.
Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility