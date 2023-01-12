Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run.
The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police said.
If you have any information, call police at 989-725-0580.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.