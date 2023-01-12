Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police said.

If you have any information, call police at 989-725-0580.

