Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby.

TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene.

The TV5 crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.

Police had been called to the scene by two men passing by the river at about 2 p.m. after they had been looking into the river and noticed that there was a person, dead, floating in the water, Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow from the Saginaw Police Department said.

Police said the identification of Cosby was confirmed through dental records.

The cause of death and autopsy results have not been released to the police, as the toxicology is still pending, police said.

Cosby, 21, had been missing since Nov. 5, 2022 after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.