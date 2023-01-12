Rain & snow chances barely hold on today & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm system leaving the Great Plains is still on track to head through Ohio and Lake Erie, but rain and snow chances for our are continuing to hold on by just a thread. Our latest data keeps suggesting the northern edge of the rain and snow will mostly recede before reaching Mid-Michigan.

After that storm passes to the south, high pressure will try to move in for the weekend which will bring dry and quiet conditions. This time around, we may actually be able to see a little more sun (although conditions likely won’t be completely sunny).

Today

There was a quick round of rain overnight which has left Mid-Michigan under foggy and hazy conditions this morning. Visibilities are mostly running between 1 and 2 miles, though visibilities across the Thumb have consistently checked-in closer to 0.5 miles. For the bus stops and morning drive, be sure to travel safely and take it easy, but we won’t have to worry about any icy conditions!

Through the course of the day the clouds will still hang on. The wind will also turn out of the north with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting above 20 mph this afternoon. This will hinder high temperatures making them cooler than Wednesday. Most will reach up to around 39 degrees, though our northern counties will be in the middle 30s.

Thursday has high temperatures in the upper 30s. (WNEM)

There could be a few showers to the southeast this afternoon and evening, but overall trends have been continuing to take any solid chances for rain or snow away from Mid-Michigan. Below is what our radar may look like this evening, but at this point there’s no need to cancel or change any plans around this rain.

The majority of the passing storm system stays in SE Michigan. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain that does develop will change to snow near midnight, that northerly wind will also kick up some lake-effect snow over the Thumb, but those chances also look lower compared to what we saw earlier this week. That wind will see gusts pick up closer to 30 mph, but continue with the same northerly direction. Lows will fall to around 30 degrees, but then stay steady into Friday morning.

The Thumb has the best chance at seeing some lake-effect snow showers Friday morning. (WNEM)

Friday

Any snow showers in the Thumb will only linger until midday, after that conditions dry out and clouds even start to break up. If we even see any snow accumulations, they’ll be 1″ or less and on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Snow totals will mostly be on grassy surface and elevated spots at 1" or less. The warm air and warm ground will really cut into it. (WNEM)

We’ll expect a partly cloudy sky if you’re farther inland by Friday evening. Highs will be early in the day Friday (around 30 degrees), before temperatures fall into the teens Friday night thanks to the clearer skies. The wind on Friday is expected to be out of the north with gusts around 25 mph, but the strongest gusts will occur during the morning.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will surely be off to a colder start with many waking up in the teens on Saturday morning. Highs will return to around 32 degrees in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We don’t think it will be completely, sunny, but we should manage some windows of sun on occasion! The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend as highs reach up to around 39 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but these clouds should be more high-level clouds which would lead to a “bright-overcast” day. Dry weather is also expected. The wind will start to pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Another round of rain will take us into the start of next week, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

