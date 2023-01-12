Snow possible for a few late tonight & Friday, Saturday best chance for sun

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been keeping our eyes on a storm system all week long, knowing how much winter lovers have been hoping for some more exciting winter weather.

Unfortunately, as we’ve gotten closer to the end of this week, that system has been moving away from us a little more each day. We have done our best to keep expectations for this event low, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing for those hoping to get a fresh coating of white on the lawn, rather than the less visually appealing brown grass.

The good news, there is still plenty of winter left! But we’ll be waiting a bit longer for our next round of sigificant snow and our next round of cold.

This Evening & Overnight

Precipiation with this system has stayed to our southeast today, and even the southeastern corner of the state hasn’t seen much get over the state line. Based on this, much of our evening should be just fine and we shouldn’t have much to worry about with any evening plans or errands.

Snow is expected for primarily the Thumb late tonight and early Friday. (WNEM)

Eventually as temperatures cool off tonight, lake-effect snow will begin to develop and snow showers will be possible from late this evening through Friday morning. With warm ground temperatures and generally light snowfall expected, soil temps in the Thumb are mostly in the middle 30s, accumulation will be tough. Most areas, if not all, should end up under 1″, and if we miraculously go over, it won’t be by much.

Temperatures at midnight Friday will likely be the high for the day. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be at their warmest for Friday at midnight, and we’ll fall to the 20s by daybreak. Although we don’t expect widespread issues thanks to our warm weather lately, still be careful on area roads tomorrow morning just in case.

Winds will be blustery tonight, around 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the north and they’ll occasionally gust to near 30 miles per hour. So expect those 20s by early Friday to feel cooler with that wind.

Friday

Snow showers that remain on Friday morning should wind down in the Thumb by early afternoon, and even then, those should mostly be in the eastern half of the Thumb by that point. Any additional accumulation should be relatively minor.

Snowfall accumulations, if any, will remain minor. (WNEM)

Despite the mostly cloudy start to the day, decreasing clouds are expected from northwest to southeast through the afternoon. The Thumb and areas farther to the south may struggle to clear before sunset, but there’s at least a good chance many of us will be able to sneak in some late day sun.

Lingering snow showers are possible Friday afternoon, but should diminish quickly. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, highs for Friday will technically be achieved at midnight in the low 30s, but most of your Friday will be spent in the 20s as temperatures fall.

Winds will relax a little bit compared to very early Friday, but gusts will still occasionally blow between 20 to 30 miles per hour on Friday, with sustained northerly winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Lows will fall into the teens and perhaps the single digits in our coldest spots.

Saturday

Although we’re being very careful with our optimism for sun on Saturday based on last weekend’s outcome, this doesn’t appear to be the same situation that ruined things for us last weekend.

Sun is finally expected on Saturday! (WNEM)

Clouds will likely hang tough in the Thumb for the first part of the day thanks to a continued northerly flow, but signs are pointing to those thinning out as the day goes along, as the wind direction starts to shift.

Highs will be chilly as we start the weekend in the upper 20s to low 30s.

