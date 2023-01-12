Water rescue underway on Saginaw River in Saginaw

Water rescue in the Saginaw River.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A water rescue is currently underway on the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

The incident took place near Fordney Street and Rust Road about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Witnesses at the scene told TV5 a man jumped off the bridge and into the river.

Saginaw police officers and the Saginaw dive team are at the scene.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

