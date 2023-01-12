Winter work looks different for road crews this year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Above-average temperatures and below-average snow mean that many road commissions in mid-Michigan are getting a break from their usual winter duties and saving some money to boot.

They’re still very busy, though.

“It’s definitely a change compared to what we had over the holidays,” said the Managing Director of the Saginaw County Road Commission Dennis Borchard.

Winter’s absence has the Saginaw County Road Commission keeping their plows off their trucks and on the sidelines, but Borchard said his staff still has plenty to do.

“Just means that we can get to future projects, whether it’s ditch cleaning, tree removal. We’re just switching from one operation to the next until the weather switches back,” Borchard said.

He said that those jobs are a lot friendlier to his budget.

“You’re saving on salt and you’re saving on overtime, and that’s ok. Any savings that we can get, that’s fine with me,” he said.

Borchard pointed out the otherwise tranquil winter weather has created new challenges by creating more potholes.

He said his crews are doing what they can to fill them up.

“We could patch a hole one day and because of the frost still leaving the ground, that hole will come back as quick as we put the material in. It’s just not suitable for that patch to bond to anything. So just be careful the way you’re driving,” he said.

The Saginaw County Road Commission said trucks are loaded with salt at all times in an effort to stay ahead of the game when winter weather returns.

