911 outage source found, $6M invested for system upgrades

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WNEM) - Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) experienced a system error on Jan. 10 that impacted service to 911 dispatch centers across the state and the source of the outage was identified.

An error occurred in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption, which caused a hardware/software mismatch resulting in some 911 calls not being completed as expected or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.

PFN technicians discovered a disruption in the company’s optical transport service at roughly 3:15 pm on Jan. 10. The redundancy mechanism that supports the network then malfunctioned causing statewide disruptions.

PFN staff were able to set up a call bridge with 911 dispatch centers across the state within 20 minutes to troubleshoot the problem and ensure calls were rerouted while the equipment was being fixed.

“We take our mission-critical role in delivering consistent and reliable service to Michigan’s 911 operators very seriously and build multiple redundancies into our network. We also work with dispatch center managers to ensure processes are in place to reroute calls between centers when unexpected issues occur,” said Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager, Scott Randall.

Randall said that despite their best preparations, some calls were still disrupted and they are deeply sorry.

Randall announced that they are making several upgrades to the whole system to eliminate the possibility of future network errors.

PFN is investing $6 million to expedite the redesign of its network and install new optical transport network equipment that will improve its 911 system.

The work will be completed over the next several months and a final completion date has not yet been determined.

