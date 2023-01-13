Although we may be skeptical, sun is expected Saturday!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some areas have been lucky (for those who have wanted snow) with seeing a few snow showers from late Thursday night through today. Some areas have even seen some accumulation!

But for most of Mid-Michigan, the storm system missed us to the southeast, leaving many snow lovers in other parts of Mid-Michigan underwhelmed and disappointed once again. Just remember, there is still plenty of winter left!

As we head into the weekend, one thing we’re likely all hoping for is expected to come back into the picture: the sun! Believe us, we’ll believe it when we see it, too.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are starting to clear in northern lower Michigan, and that clearing trend is expected to spread south as we go through this evening and overnight. Many won’t see that clearing in time to see the sun today, but we’re heading in the right direction.

Any light snow showers and flurries should gradually wind down into this evening, and any accumulations at this point should be very minor.

Low temperatures will be much colder tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are much colder today compared to the last several days, with most of us in the 20s as of 5 PM. Wind chills are in the teens and low 20s thanks to a stiff northerly breeze. Overnight lows will settle in the teens in most areas thanks to the clearing skies and our wind dropping off into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Saturday & Sunday

Sun is expected to break out on Saturday, though that could take a bit longer in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Clouds may be a bit stubborn early Saturday morning, mainly in the Thumb, but most areas should expect sunshine from start to finish on Saturday. Eventually as winds turn away from the northerly direction off of Lake Huron, skies will start to open up more in those areas, too.

High temperatures for Saturday, January 14th. (WNEM)

Despite the sun, we’ll be on the chilly side thanks to our cold start to the day, with highs expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds on Saturday will be light, going from northerly to westerly through the day.

Dry weather will continue through your Saturday evening plans, and lows will settle in the 20s for most.

Sunday will have a chance for some sunshine in the morning, but the general expectation is for clouds to gradually fill back in during the day. Despite that cloud trend, a southeasterly wind flow should bring our temperatures back up into the upper 30s.

Highs for Sunday, January 15th. (WNEM)

Clouds will only become thicker into Sunday night ahead of our next system on Monday, which will keep our overnight lows on Sunday night in the upper 20s and low 30s.

