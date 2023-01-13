Experts push importance of CPR and AED training

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Experts are pushing for CPR and AED training in light of the recent collapse of Damar Hamlin and the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Barely a week after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, singer-songwriter Presley collapsed in her home Thursday, Jan. 12, and was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

“It takes something huge before you realize, ‘Wow, this can really happen,’” said Tina Eisenbeis, a local CPR and AED instructor.

Eisenbeis started the London Foundation in 2018 after her daughter, London, died from an undetected heart condition while playing at a water park in Frankenmuth.

Three weeks after London’s death, Eisenbeis decided to ensure her loss wouldn’t be in vain. She became CPR certified and founded the Blue Hearts CPR and AED training.

“I just knew I had to be more aware and put the message out there that high-quality CPR and the use of an AED is crucial,” Eisenbeis said. “Every minute that goes by without CPR and the use of an AED, your chances of survival decrease by 10 percent.”

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, cardiac arrest is responsible for as many as 450,000 deaths each year.

“This can happen to anyone at any time,” Eisenbeis said.

Experts describe the AED process as sophisticated but easy.

Dr. James Weber, attending emergency physician at Hurley Medical Center, said last week after Hamlin’s collapse that it’s essential to get outside your comfort level to learn how to use an AED.

“It’s not a normal thing to drive electricity through somebody’s chest and shock them,” Weber said. “So, it’s very simple to use, very simple to learn, but like anything else, it’s always wise to be prepared.”

The American Red Cross provides information and resources on how to become CPR and AED certified in Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.