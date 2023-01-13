Five Spirit players named to NHL Central Scouting’s midterm North American rankings.

Saginaw, Mich. – When NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings on Friday, the list included five Spirit skaters eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft. Luke McNamara (#92), Nic Sima (#133), Joey Willis (#174), Calem Mangone (#176), and PJ Forgione (#214) found themselves among the nearly 230 players ranked by NHL Central Scouting. The Spirit and the Ottawa 67′s are the only two OHL teams to boast five players ranked on the midterm report.

#92 C Luke McNamara – 6′2″, 175lbs, Selected 15th overall by Saginaw in 2021

In his second season with the Spirit, McNamara just skated in his 100th OHL game in Windsor on Thursday night. Through 37 games this season, the Mississauga native has collected 16 points (6G, 10A). Since the calendar turned to 2023, McNamara has gone 19/36 from the faceoff circle (52.7%). His 337 faceoffs taken on the season are the third most among Spirit centers. At his current scoring pace, McNamara is projected to set career highs in goals, assists, and points (11G-18A-29P).

#133 RW Nic Sima – 6′3″, 190lbs, Acquired via trade with NB on 11/16/22

Nic Sima has skated in 19 games with Saginaw since his arrival in mid-November, tallying eight points (2G, 6A) in that time and using his size to open up options in the offensive zone. Combined with his 17 games in North Bay, Sima has four goals, nine assists and 13 points this season, eclipsing his rookie season’s 11 points in 59 games.

#174 C Joey Willis – 5′10″. 170lbs, Selected 79th overall by Saginaw in 2021

Willis burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign, grabbing five goals and eight assists for 13 points in his first 13 games of OHL action. He’s remained in the top five of rookie scoring all season, currently sitting with nine goals, 16 assists and 25 points through 38 games with the Spirit. This season, Saginaw is 12-5-0-0 in games where Willis registers at least one point.

#176 RW Calem Mangone – 5′9″, 160lbs, Selected 2nd overall by Saginaw in the 2021 U18 draft

Continuously finding himself in more elevated roles, Mangone has raised his game time and time again in his sophomore season. Through 38 games, Mangone’s 32 points (10G, 22A) are tied for third in team scoring. He and Michael Misa lead the team with 22 assists each. Just two points shy of the 34 he set during his rookie season, Mangone’s 0.84 points per game project him finishing near the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.

#214 D PJ Forgione – 6′3″, 205lbs, Selected 118th overall by Saginaw in 2021

After missing just over a month with an upper-body injury, Forgione has logged considerable minutes since his return to the lineup on December 2nd. Through 23 games this season, Forgione has tallied seven points (3G, 4A) and 16 PIM. In 90 games with the Spirit, his 0.34 points per game have netted him 31 points (9G, 22A).

To view the full midterm rankings from NHL Central Scouting, click here.

