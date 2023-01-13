Lake-effect snows in the Thumb Friday, potential for some sun on Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - That storm system stayed to the south Thursday evening but lake-effect snow showers have been able to pick up due to the northerly wind on the cold side of that system. For anyone hoping for a lot of snow, unfortunately we still aren’t expecting a lot, but there’s still a lot of winter left so fingers crossed we see a more favorable pattern change soon!

Otherwise, the weekend ahead is going to be pleasant, just cold to start off on Saturday. This time around, there actually is a better chance to see some sunshine on Saturday compared to last weekend!

Today

The northerly wind has still been kicking pretty good this morning with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, the strongest of those being in the eastern Thumb. There have been snow showers in that same location, along with a few flurries around Saginaw, Bay City, and Flint. For the bus stops and morning drive, be sure to bundle up as it’s feeling colder than the last few mornings with wind chills largely in the teens.

That wind will continue to hold gusts around 20 to 25 mph this morning, then slowly begin tapering off during the afternoon. With the wind coming directly from the north, temperatures will be able to slowly drop through the daytime. This will be a steady drop by about a degree every couple of hours. Overall, the daytime will be spent in the 20s.

Friday will see wind chills stuck in the teens. (WNEM)

Any snow showers to the east will wind down around noon or 1 PM, but clouds will stay stubborn across the Thumb. Locations west of I-75 and north of the Saginaw Bay will begin to see clouds breaking apart this afternoon and will likely be able to salvage a little bit of sun before sundown!

On Friday afternoon the snow showers in the Thumb will end while clouds hold on. Locations west and north will start to see clouds breaking apart. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll have the same trend hold overnight with mostly clear skies west and north while clouds stay a bit stubborn over the Thumb. Everyone sees lows falling into the teens tonight. A single digit reading might even be possible in our farthest north locations. The wind will be from the north northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night has lows falling into the teens, possibly even some single digits in our northernmost communities. (WNEM)

Weekend Forecast

The weekend will be off to a cold start after Friday night dropping into the teens. The wind will stay northwesterly during the morning hours but eventually turn to the southwest during the afternoon Saturday. This will allow temperatures to rebound slightly to around 31 degrees, closer to dinnertime. Skies will be clearer to the west and north with clouds across the Thumb in the morning, but by the afternoon even the Thumb should be able to sneak some sunshine in! Lows will eventually fall to around 22 degrees on Saturday night.

The weekend should allow some sun on Saturday! (WNEM)

On Sunday clouds will begin to increase in coverage, but starting off with high clouds. This will allow more of a “bright-overcast” start to the day. The wind will pick up out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, helping temperatures to eventually reach around 38 degrees by the late-afternoon. Conditions will be dry despite more clouds incoming.

We start next week with another round of rain and mild temperatures, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

