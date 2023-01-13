MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection.

According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for installation as soon as 2024 at the Bay Road (M-84) and Kochville Road intersection in that community, located one mile from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU).

“I’m grateful to MDOT for their support of our community’s request for this traffic signal,” said Kochville Township Supervisor Alan Malesky said. “This new signal will create a safer community for our residents on one of Saginaw County’s busier routes.”

The Chairman of Kochville’s Downtown Development Authority, Lyle Davis, Jr., said this infrastructure can economically benefit many in the Great Lakes Bay Region, including those attending and working at SVSU.

