Mio man faces additional sexual assault charges after third victim comes forward

OSCODA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An 82-year-old man from Mio was arraigned yesterday on three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault.

The suspect was identified as Richard Bernard Walser from Mio.

Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual conduct and home invasion regarding this case.

A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office. Walser was arrested and lodged in the Oscoda County jail on Sept. 22, 2022.

Also in Sept. 2022, a third victim came forward with allegations of sexual assault by Walser. The third investigation led to additional charges against Walser.

Walser was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 12, in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County on three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

He was given a $100,000 cash surety bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 2.

