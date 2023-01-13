Police: Woman shot, killed at Mt. Morris apartment complex

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) – A woman was killed in a shooting at a Mt. Morris apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 about 6:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to 11035 Harvard Court to respond to a deadly shooting, Police Chief Kevin Mihailoff said.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Mihailoff said, adding she later died at Hurley Medical Center.

Mihailoff said two suspects are in custody and being held at the Genesee County Jail.

The Prosecutor’s Office is charging a male suspect with a 20-count felony warrant, including homicide, first-degree murder, and fourth-degree habitual offender, Mihailoff said.

The female suspect is being charged with a four-count felony warrant, including tampering with evidence, felony firearms, accessory after the fact to a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon, Mihailoff said.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, Mihailoff said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Mt. Morris City Police Department at 810-686-4400.

