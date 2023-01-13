Rising egg prices impact local restaurants

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices.

It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients.

“Everything just keeps inflating. It’s just hard to deal with,” said David Hilbrandt, the owner of Tony’s restaurant on State Street in Saginaw.

Hilbrandt said on an average day, he goes through 60 dozen eggs, and the high price of those eggs is taking a bite out of his bottom line.

“You could buy 15 dozen eggs two years ago for $7 a box,” Hilbrandt said. “They’re $62 today, $62.”

Hilbrandt said he’s doing everything he can to keep his customers from paying more.

“I have not raised breakfast prices, even with the eggs going up, and I try not to, but sometimes you just don’t have a choice,” Hilbrandt said.

Hilbrandt said he has raised the cost of other menu items, but only in bite-sized amounts. He said he is more concerned about making sure customers feel they’re getting value for what they pay.

“When you’re making a big breakfast, they can’t eat it all, and it’s $9, you can’t go to the store and get that,” Hilbrandt said.

He said that value is the reason why people are going to Tony’s to eat, adding that he’s as busy now as he’s ever been.

Hilbrandt said he also tries to be creative with labor costs to offset the rise of these price hikes.

“There’s no question that they all do a little bit extra, so we don’t have to bring more people in,” Hilbrandt said. “We cut the hours just a little bit without hurting the place. But that’s basically me still working every day.”

Hilbrandt said he’s not concerned about the future of his business, but he is worried about others.

“Saginaw needs its restaurants. We need the independent family restaurants, we do. I mean we have quite a few here, but we need to hold them you know, and I hope that happens,” Hilbrandt said.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 per dozen. The Michigan Farm Bureau said prices eventually will go back to normal, but it will take some time.

