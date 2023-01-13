Saginaw leaders decide how to spend ARPA dollars

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw city leaders are trying to decide how to spend Saginaw’s share of American Rescue Plan funds.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Saginaw City Council held a strategic planning session.

“We’re trying to be fair across the board. We want to improve Saginaw. We don’t want to take what we’ve got and use in a negative way,” said Mayor Brenda Moore.

Moore and fellow city leaders are working to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“A strategic plan on how we plan to spend the remaining portion, how we move forward with the ARPA dollars,” Moore said.

During its strategic planning session, the city council voted 8 to 1 to approve the allocation and expenditure of $19,274,041 in ARPA funds. In all, Saginaw will receive a total $52 million. Saginaw has until Dec. 31, 2024 to decide how all the money will be spent, and it has until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend all the ARPA funds.

“Everybody is curious as to how we’re going to do what we’re going to do. And we’re just hoping that we make some right decisions,” Moore said.

She said her plan is to make the right decisions and do what’s best for the city.

