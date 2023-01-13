Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from mother to face trial

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday morning. The woman is accused of embezzling from her mother who is considered a vulnerable adult.

Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw, was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County.

Cork was appointed as her mother’s guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that over a 12 month period, Cork spent approximately $1.1 million of her mother’s money, which included $228,817 in spending Cork did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida for which Cork did not have court authorization.

The case was referred to Nessel’s office by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Guardians and conservators are trusted to manage essential aspects of a protected person’s life. Those who breach that trust must be held accountable,” said Nessel.

Cork is charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, a 20 year felony, and two counts of taxes - failure to file/false return/payment, a five year felony.

Cork’s arraignment date in the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw County has not yet been set.

