Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash.

Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton.

Investigators said that 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was traveling east and lost traction on a curve. She hit several trees and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The sheriff’s office said Batterbee was taken to U.P. Health systems in Marquette.

Investigators said excessive speed was the cause of the crash.

