Finally, some SUNSHINE and cool today, warming up with increasing clouds tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures start out Saturday on the chilly side as skies cleared overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the lower teens and even single digits for a few locations. In the Thumb, where clouds remain this morning, temperatures have bottomed out in the low 20s. All of us will warm a bit into the afternoon, but we mostly hang around the upper 20s to low 30s across the Tri-Cities and down towards Flint. Elsewhere the mid-upper 20s are expected. So overall Saturday will be a cooler day compared to the last week or so, though around 30 degrees is the average for Mid-Michigan this time of year.

Skies are clear for much of the interior of the state this morning allowing plentiful sunshine to start the day, while clouds remain in place over the Thumb and some of our lakeshore communities. Conditions will continue to dry out through the day which will erode much of these clouds from the Thumb by mid afternoon, so the late afternoon and evening should be just about all sun for just about all of Mid-Michigan. With that said, however, its still possible for the Thumb to hang onto a few pesky clouds all day.

Into tomorrow we start chilly again in the mid-teens for many of us, eventually recovering nicely into the mid-upper 30s. Clouds will increase in coverage tomorrow but some filtered sunshine still looks like a decent bet for at least the first half of the day. We stay dry tomorrow and for the start of Monday before rain chances Monday evening and Tuesday.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, Sunday morning & Sunday afternoon

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.