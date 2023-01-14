Isabella Co. woman accused of secretly harassing daughter online

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – An Isabella County woman has been charged with aggravated stalking of two teenagers, one of whom was her own daughter according to authorities.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 19, 2022, they took a report from two sets of parents regarding their 14-year-old children being harassed via texting and social media apps.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the harassment happened for several months prior to officers being notified, and the victims had been receiving dozens of derogatory comments every day.

Main said that throughout the investigation, it became evident that the harassment was not coming from other juveniles. When search warrants for the social media apps yielded no results, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the cybercrimes task force at the FBI’s local field office.

Further investigation allowed officers to determine and locate the woman’s phone number, eventually leading officers to her home on Aug. 10, 2022.

Main said that several electronic devices were obtained along with a confession from Kendra Licari, the mother of one of the victims. Forensic reviews of the devices revealed evidence of the crimes according to Main.

Licari was issued a five-count warrant, with two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Licari was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022, and held in the Isabella County Jail where she was arraigned.

She was bound over to circuit court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Main said the motive for the case is unclear.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.