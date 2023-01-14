Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man.

On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.

Investigators said police talked with two passengers, who said they were waiting on the driver, Jose Salcedo, who had left to get oil. After he failed to show up, the passengers were taken home.

Later in the day, police said a family member called to report him as a missing person.

Police said on Saturday, Jan. 14, a mail carrier found a body in a ditch in front of 1068 Gale Road and called 911. Investigators said a man was found dead from an apparent hit and run.

The Davison Area Reconstruction Team was activated to investigate the crash. The victim was identified as Jose Salcedo.

Police said they believe it happened Friday morning between 6:15 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to call 810-653-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.