Seasonal depression leads to increase in calls to Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Anxiety rate increases have led to an increase in the number of calls the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has received since it changed to a more convenient, three-digit number last summer.

In July 2022, the 24/7 crisis care service transitioned from a 10-digit hotline to a three-digit emergency number, 988. Since its launch, the line has received over 2 million calls.

This is a time of year that can be especially difficult on mental health with many experiencing a drastic mood shift often called the winter blues or seasonal affective disorder.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is there for those who may be at their breaking point.

“We’ve seen a slight increase,” said Barb Smith, executive director of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network.

The three-digit number 988 routes callers from anywhere in the U.S. to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Smith said that since the new number’s launch in July, 988 calls have jumped from 5,200 per month to 6,000 per month.

“Right now is when we see people peaking with depression and anxiety after the holidays, we kind of get into some gloom and doom. We don’t even have snow right now,” Smith said.

More than 52 million people in the U.S. identified as having a mental illness in 2020, but only 46 percent received treatment. Meanwhile, the national suicide rate has jumped nearly 30 percent since 2000.

The number 988 connects the caller with trained counselors who will listen, and provide support and resources if necessary.

“It takes a minute for you to be routed, and then you’re going to listen to a person on the other end,” Smith said. “They’ll introduce themselves and then you’ll just start to talk about what your challenges are and just kind of relieve some of that stress that you’ve been feeling, and it’s 24/7.”

Smith said that sometimes just having someone to talk to is enough to pull a person from the edge, and all it can take is dialing or texting those three numbers.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.