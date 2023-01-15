Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

By George Castle
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man.

Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Gurd is 5′9″ tall and weighs 180 lbs.

Due to his history of weapons offenses, police believe he could be armed.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to Gurd’s arrest.

You can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by going to Crime Stoppers’ website.

