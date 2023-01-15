Some sun today but clouds increase, rain chances increase tomorrow evening.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some sunshine will be possible today, mostly this morning, and not quite as sunny as yesterday, but we thankfully do have at least SOME amount of sun. Clouds will increase quite a bit during the afternoon and evening, so we will end up mostly cloudy once again tonight and tomorrow - thankfully we remain dry all of today and much of tomorrow.

Temperatures start this morning in the 20s and we warm into the mid-upper 30s this afternoon thanks to steady southeast wind. Again, we have increasing clouds today but we will have some filtered sunshine. Heading into the overnight, our temperatures cool off but only into the upper 20s-lower 30s. Clouds will continue to increase but we continue to remain dry.

Tomorrow morning will also be dry, with temperatures starting in the low 30s and upper 20s. We head for the upper 30s-low 40s during the afternoon and we should again, remain dry as rain chances should hold off until we get into the later afternoon hours and more-so during the evening. Most, if not all of Mid-Michigan should see all rain during the evening and overnight as temperatures mostly remain above freezing. However, some isolated rain/freezing rain/sleet mix may be possible across northern Mid-Michigan where temperatures try to get below freezing for a brief time. The good news is the freezing temperatures wont last for long so impacts should be very minimal or simply nonexistent (especially when taking warmer ground temperatures into account).

Rain chances continue into Tuesday.

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for This evening, tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER | SUNDAY MORNING FORECAST UPDATE (WNEM)

