Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat.

It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend.

The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The man’s 1-year-old son was in the front seat and not in a car seat, police said.

On top of the operating while intoxicated charge, he was also charged with child endangerment.

The police department made two other arrests for drivers operating while intoxicated over the weekend.

The other two drivers also had blood alcohol content above .17 percent. One of the drivers blew a .27 percent, police said.

The other driver was a convicted felon and had a loaded unregistered handgun in the vehicle, police said.

