Harbaugh to stay at U-M

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) – The University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is staying with the Wolverines.

On the evening of Jan. 16, the University of Michigan’s president Santa Ono tweeted that he had gotten off the phone with Harbaugh, and Harbaugh said he was going to stay.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoffs appearances in 2021 and 2022.

He was also rumored to be a favorite for some NFL teams who had fired their head coaches.

