Power outage reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The northern part of Midland is experiencing a power outage.

According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland has been experiencing a power outage since 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. The cause of this outage has not been determined.

About 1,500 customers are being affected by this outage, according to Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy estimated power will be restored to this area by 5 p.m.

Midland County Central Dispatch said this outage is also causing several traffic lights at intersections to lose power. They advised residents to travel safely.

