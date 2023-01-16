Public transportation changing routes to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced it is permanently changing its routes to avoid tolls on Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge.

The company said it estimates the cost of tolls would cost them between $250,000 and $300,000 a year. The company added it generates about $250,000 in farebox revenue a year.

“Bay County taxpayers pay to have a low-cost transportation alternative for county residents with emphasis on meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities, seniors, and low-income individuals. It makes sense that a Bay County taxpayer should not be subject to tolls both for when they drive over a toll bridge and when Bay Metro drives over a toll bridge,” the company said.

The route changes will be implemented at the end of March.

The company is taking suggestions for routes from residents. You can send your suggestions to planning@baymetro.com.

