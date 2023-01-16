Rain moves in Monday evening, turns scattered Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was awesome around Mid-Michigan thanks to the return of sunshine! There’s still a possibility for a little bit of sun this morning, but overall we expect clouds to make a return with rain moving in later too. Some rain lasts until Tuesday, by then it will be more scattered.

After today and Tuesday, we’ll be paying most attention to Thursday. Another storm system is set to pass through the Great Lakes, and with this we could see a return of some snowfall to Mid-Michigan! This is something we’re keeping tabs on.

Today

Skies are staying mostly clear early this morning, but cloud coverage is moving back in from the southwest. These are high clouds so some sun is going to be possible to start off, but if we see any it shouldn’t last for too long. By midday and the early afternoon, skies will be overcast. Rain will pick up around 5 to 6 PM from the west, but some layers of dry air will require the rain to work through it before reaching the ground. We’re not expecting any heavy rain either, but the coverage should encompass nearly all of Mid-Michigan.

Rain moves in Monday evening around 5 to 6 PM. (WNEM)

Highs today reach around 40 degrees. The wind will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, this will keep wind chills in the lower 30s during the afternoon.

Monday will see highs close to 40 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Rainfall will turn scattered after midnight allowing for more frequent breaks of dry weather, but chances will hold even into Tuesday. Lows will fall to around 35 degrees, but closer to freezing up north.

Tuesday night will see the rain turning scattered. (WNEM)

One thing to note tonight (just before midnight) is that as temperatures fall, some mixed precipitation or even light icing could be seen in our northern counties. However, with how warm the ground has been, major impacts are not expected. Additionally, if any icy roads do form, they would be short-lived as temperatures most of the night stay above freezing.

Monday night will mostly be above freezing. (WNEM)

Tuesday

The scattered rain will continue into Tuesday, otherwise between the showers expect cloudy skies. Highs will reach around 43 degrees, allowing Tuesday to be even a little warmer than Monday. The wind will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, which is part of the reason why we’ll still have 40s in the area.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals through dinnertime on Tuesday will be around 0.25″ to 0.50″. This is more-or-less a soaking rain for mid-January (if it were snow, it’d be on the order of several inches!). The majority of this rain will be picked up Monday evening though.

Rainfall will add up to 0.25" to 0.50". The majority of that rain will be picked up Monday evening. (WNEM)

Thursday: Another Storm System with Some Snow Possible

Winter and snow lovers, know there is a chance we see some snow make a return to our area on Thursday! However, there has still been variability to where this storm tracks, and that will highly dictate how much snow (if any) that we see.

The current consensus for Thursday is rain and snow nearly splitting our area right in half. Snow would be expected north with rain expected south. Mixed precipitation would be expected in between for a brief window.

Thursday has another storm system that could bring rain and snow. (WNEM)

It is too early to put any totals on snowfall given the variability observed, but as more details become clear we’ll be the first to let you know about it! Take a look at the extended forecast in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.