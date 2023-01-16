Rain showers this evening, warm with rain showers Tuesday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers are moving through Mid-Michigan this evening given way to wet conditions, thankfully however, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing so no impacts from freezing conditions are expected. Rain showers will be off and on through this evening, tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, more showers will be possible though on a less-widespread scale. More light showers can be expected across Mid-Michigan going into Tuesday evening.

Temperatures tonight mostly hold in the mid-upper 30s before starting to climb again early Tuesday morning. Many folks may start in the upper 30s-low 40s and we see those warmer temperatures though the early afternoon before gradually cooling through Tuesday evening.

Additional rain and snow chances exist across Mid-Michigan to end the week. Accumulating snow is possible in Mid-Michigan, but exactly who sees how much remains uncertain at this time. We will continue tracking it through the week!

Below is a look the the hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, early tomorrow morning, mid-morning tomorrow, and tomorrow afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Monday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

