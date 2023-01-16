Youths lead anti-violence march in honor of MLK

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Students from Saginaw High School participated in the Dow Treasure Academy’s Youth March Against Gun Violence in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Let everybody know that this needs to stop,” said high school sophomore Kaniya Johnson.

Johnson said she has lost a couple of friends and family members to gun violence, and that is why she participated in the Youth March Against Gun Violence.

The event commemorated a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Day. The march began at the UAW Local 699 hall and ended at Saginaw High School, where a rally was held.

“This is the first time that I can recall in the city of Saginaw that we’ve had youth show activism and to stand up and to really lead the way and bringing awareness to gun violence,” said spokesperson Kareen Bowen.

Bowen said he is glad to see these young people getting the chance to engage with area leaders.

“We see a number of both our national and our state and local politicians that are here. That they will be given a platform that they can speak to power, and to share what they want to see for their community,” Bowen said.

What they want to see is an end to violence that claimed the life of classmate Keshawn Banks, who died after being shot at a gas station on Jan. 3.

Saginaw county prosecutor John McColgan said these crimes take a toll on everyone.

“Very heart wrenching. We deal with all the victims, the aftermath of the violent crime, and it’s just heart wrenching. My staff suffers through it, along with the victims,” McColgan said.

Johnson said she is optimistic that the march will make a difference tomorrow.

“Keep your head up. Better days are coming. Better days are coming,” Johnson said.

