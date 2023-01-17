Adoption fees lowered for Empty the Shelters event

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - If you are looking to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time.

Genesee County Animal Control is offering a reduced price for cats and dogs during its BISSELL Empty the Shelters event, which runs through Jan. 28

Adult dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats can be adopted for $30 during the event. There is an additional $10 fee for dog licenses for Genesee County residents.

The shelter is asking all family members, including other dogs in the home, to be present for any meet and greets prior to adoption.

Cash or credit cards are accepted for adoption payments.

