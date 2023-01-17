Adoption fees lowered for Empty the Shelters event

Dog paw
Dog paw(Stock photo)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - If you are looking to add a furry addition to your family, now is the time.

Genesee County Animal Control is offering a reduced price for cats and dogs during its BISSELL Empty the Shelters event, which runs through Jan. 28

Adult dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats can be adopted for $30 during the event. There is an additional $10 fee for dog licenses for Genesee County residents.

The shelter is asking all family members, including other dogs in the home, to be present for any meet and greets prior to adoption.

Cash or credit cards are accepted for adoption payments.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11-12
Person of interest in deadly hit-and-run cooperating with police
A school hallway
School districts receive funding to hire school resource officers
Here are today's top stories.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17