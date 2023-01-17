Bucks re-sign key defender Mimy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks have re-signed defender Schinieder Mimy for the upcoming USL League Two season, pending league and federation approval.

After not appearing in a USL2 league match for the squad until July, Mimy rapidly shot up the Bucks’ depth chart and eventually started and impacted all four postseason matches.

Bucks Head Coach, Andy Wagstaff commented, “Having Mimy back is extremely exciting. His story last season was one of perseverance. It took a few games for him to establish himself into the team but when he did he was irreplaceable. He’s a tireless worker, a fearless competitor and the perfect teammate. We are overjoyed to have him back this summer!”

Mimy thanked Flint City fans and pledged more to come: “I want to say, I love you guys. The support has been unreal. Thank you for your incredible support. This summer we will be aiming for a fifth national championship.”

As a junior this past fall at Oral Roberts University, he started 13 matches primarily in the left-back position. He scored once and finished tied for second on the team with six assists.

The Golden Eagles won the Summit League regular-season title.

Flint City Bucks and Flint City AFC (women) season tickets are available for 2023, starting at $50 for kids and $100 for adults! Purchase today at https://www.flintcitybucks.com/ticket. Join us for elite men’s and women’s semi-professional soccer at Kettering University’s iconic Atwood Stadium.

To keep up with the four-time USL League Two national champion Bucks, visit www.flintcitybucks.com. Additionally, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.