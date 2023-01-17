First state legislative bill introduced includes repeal of “Right to Work”

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ten years after a republican led legislature passed the “Right to Work” law, all eyes are now on Lansing to see if the new democratic majority will repeal it. This comes after bills were introduced in the state house and senate that include the proposal.

“In the 10 years since Michigan passed a ‘right to work’ law, about 150,000 people have withdrawn their union membership. So this would immediately force back many of those people,” said Jarrett Skorup, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

The law bars labor contracts from requiring workers to become union members or to pay dues as a condition of employment. It was a law so controversial that when it passed in December 2012 hundreds of union supporters gathered at the capitol in protest. Skorup argues that repealing the law will harm the economy.

“In the future, so you would have large manufacturers that are thinking of setting up here in Michigan or expanding in Michigan and some of those who decide not to do so. General estimates are that we would we would lose about 25% of the future manufacturing jobs that we could be seeing,” Skorup said.

Some democratic leaders say although they have the majority they will not make changes without considering all the factors. State Representative Amos O’Neal of Saginaw told TV-5 last week that conversations about “right to work” are happening with businesses and stakeholders.

“We’re not just going to come out and say, okay, snap our fingers make an appeal, we have to think about the impact of that decision. And how it affects other entities around us,” said O’Neal. “We’re not just going to come out and just start just undoing a lot of things that they felt was maybe good for business, per se, or just economy. We have to think in a holistic approach.”

If the legislature votes to repeal “right to work”, Michigan would be the first state in 60 years to do so.

