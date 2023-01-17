Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11-12

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

During that time, snowmobilers can operate their machines without a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

“Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

While the requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended during this weekend, operators must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing the activity, the DNR said.

