Keits Greenhouse to close after 167 years of business

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is planning to close its doors for good on Feb. 1.

Keits has been open since 1856.

“It’s hard to quit. I’m not a quitter. And that’s what’s happening,” said 74-year-old Rosalie Keit-Wescott.

Outside of the occasional vacation, Keit-Wescott said she has worked seven days a week at Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City for decades. She said even though she loves what she does, she is worn down.

“Age and health. Getting older, and it’s harder,” Keit-Wescott said.

After 167 years in business, the doors will close for good on Feb. 1. Keit-Wescott said that about four years ago, she knew it was time to move on. She said she held on for as long as she could, but now is the time.

“I’ll be able to sit down when my feet hurt, not have to stand all day because that’s what I do,” Keit-Wescott said.

Customers said this is news they did not want to hear.

“It was just part of the legacy of Keits that there’s no other place to go in Bay City to get flowers. It was an institution,” one customer said.

“It’s not going to be the same. I don’t know what business is going to come in its place, but we’re always going to look in this direction and say we miss Keits,” said another customer.

Keit-Wescott said she will miss the customers, too. She said many of them are like family.

Keit-Wescott said she hasn’t thought about what the last day of business will be like, but she’s looking forward to the next chapter.

“Oh well. Part of life. There’s always changes. Something else around the corner. At least I hope so,” Keit-Wescott said.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, everything in the store located on Euclid Avenue is at least 40 percent off, with Christmas items selling for 60 percent off.

Keits Flower Shop on Washington Avenue in downtown Bay City is staying open and has no plans to close.

