Marijuana retailer giving away free weed for 1 year

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan’s largest recreational marijuana license holder, SKYMINT, announced it is holding a sweepstakes for a chance to win free weed for a year from any of its 24 locations across the state.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, the contest is open to Michigan residents. It will run through Jan. 30.

The company said one lucky winner will be selected at random on Jan. 31 and receive free weed for a year in the form of $500 of in-store credit every month from Jan. 31, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024. SKYMINT also said an additional 24 winners will receive a 10-gram Giant Joint.

“Cannabis has the power to change lives, and all of our cannabis is grown right here in the state of Michigan,” said Summer Ransom-Cleveland, the chief retail officer of SKYMINT. “Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state.”

Michigan residents can enter the SKYMINT sweepstakes in three ways:

Fill out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial

Use the code “FREE WEED” with any online order

Legal residents of Michigan who are 21 years of age or older are eligible to participate.

SKYMINT said no purchase is necessary to win. However, those who use the code “FREE WEED” any time they order online are allowed multiple entries.

