Person of interest in deadly hit-and-run cooperating with police

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police have identified a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Davison Township on Friday.

The Davison Township Police Department believes Jose Salcedo was hit sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

Salcedo was driving on I-69 when he pulled over with his hazard lights flashing.

Police responded to the area shortly before 6:45 a.m. after a caller said they saw someone walking toward a car with its hazard lights flashing. Two of the passengers in the vehicle told police Salcedo left the vehicle to get oil.

After Salcedo failed to return to his vehicle, the passengers were taken home.

Later that day, a family member called the police to report Salcedo as missing.

His body was found in a ditch in front of 1068 Gale Road by a mail carrier Saturday.

Saturday night, a person of interest came forward and has been cooperating with police, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said.

The incident remains under investigation.

