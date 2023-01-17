Petition language approved to recall Sandusky school board members following mascot change controversy

SANDUSKY, Mich. (WNEM) - The language for a recall petition against three Sandusky school board members has been approved as community members fight to keep the longstanding, but controversial, school mascot in place.

The Redskins have been the high school’s mascot since 1940.

A group of alumni said a ballot was sent out to keep or retire the logo. Despite an 88 percent vote to keep it, the school district continued to move forward to change it.

The recall petition language was approved by the election commission for Jason Trepowski, the president of the school board, Daniel Gerstenberger, the treasurer, and Jane Jacobsen, a trustee.

According to documents filed with the Sanilac County Clerk’s Office, petitioners said the three should be recalled due to a “failure to represent and listen to the voice of the public to retain the Redskin logo and voted to change the logo to the wolves on November 28, 2022.”

The three board members can appeal the decision.

