Police: Carrollton students suspended after threatening St. Louis High School

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WNEM) – The St. Louis Police Department said it is investigating verbal threats made against St. Louis High School following a wrestling match.

Following a wrestling match against Carrollton High School on Wednesday night, Jan. 11, there was a scuffle between the two teams that was instigated by two Carrollton wrestlers while the teams were shaking hands, said Richard Ramereiz, the St. Louis Chief of Police.

Ramereiz said the situation was quickly quelled by the St. Louis coaching staff.

The Carrollton students were escorted outside and directed to their bus, where one of the two made verbal threats of violence towards St. Louis High School, Ramereiz said.

Ramereiz said the administration from both schools are working with the St. Louis Police Department and the Carrollton Township Police Department to investigate the incident.

The St. Louis Police Department has opened an investigation and is waiting for the parents to confirm if they will allow the Carrollton students to give a statement. Once the investigation is complete, the complaint will be turned over to the Gratiot County Prosecutor to review for criminal charges, Ramereiz said.

The Carrollton students that started the fight have been suspended and banned from attending all school events. They have also been banned from St. Louis Public Schools indefinitely, Ramereiz said.

Despite these students’ suspension, Ramereiz said many parents from the St. Louis School district have expressed their concern for the safety of their students and staff at the upcoming basketball games between St. Louis and Carrollton on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Jennifer McKittrick, superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, said that the school has been assured that there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence at Carrollton High School during the boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball games.

McKittrick also said the school would have extra staff and police on site during the girls’ varsity home game against Carrollton.

Both St. Louis and Carrollton school districts agree that this is a good opportunity to educate the students and community of the seriousness of making threats, McKittrick said.

She said St. Louis Public Schools’ utmost priority is the safety and well-being of its staff and students. McKittrick said she appreciates the quick response and collaboration of the police departments involved and the school administration of both St. Louis and Carrollton.

