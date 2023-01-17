Saginaw Police Department looking for new officers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has some job openings and is looking for applicants.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve had a little bit of attrition, people retiring, moving on to other agencies and so forth,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.

Gerow said for these reasons, the department has some job openings.

“Right now, we have two that are in the academy. And we’re looking to hire a few more to add to the compliment. We’re not quite sure the number yet,” Gerow said.

Gerow said the agency’s staffing levels have always been at a place that can adequately serve the community. He said new hires will help to keep the operation running smoothly.

Gerow said he thinks Saginaw is a great place to work.

“They got a substantial raise. Our officers have good health insurance. We are the largest agency north of Flint. And they have the most time off of any agency that I personally know of,” Gerow said.

Gerow said officers at the Saginaw Police Department also have the opportunity to work many different jobs, such as working patrol, conducting investigations, working in the K9 unit, and working on the emergency services team. Gerow said the officers have the chance to do everything.

“Working in Saginaw for a year is the equivalent of working five years anywhere else around the area,” Gerow said.

He said the number of officers in the department is smaller now than when he first started, but now, that number is trending in the right direction.

“Our city managers and the police chief have done an excellent job keeping us above water,” Gerow said. “And at this point, we’re ready to make our compliment larger so that we can serve Saginaw more efficiently.”

Click here for more information about jobs with the Saginaw Police Department.

