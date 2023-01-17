School districts receive funding to hire school resource officers

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - School districts across the state will receive funding to hire school resource officers to help keep students safe.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly $25 million to hire 195 school resource officers at school districts across the state for the next three years.

“Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,” Whitmer said. “These grants will help us hire almost 200 more school resource officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school. Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety.”

A panel of representatives from education and policing awarded the grants. Priority was given to schools without a school resource officer currently in place.

The funds may be used to support salaries, benefits and training for school resource officers. A 50 percent match is required to be provided by the applicant jurisdiction, the state said.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said.

You can view a list of the schools receiving the grants here.

