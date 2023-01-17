Showers end this evening, a round of winter weather Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some much needed sunshine this weekend, our gray weather has returned, but thankfully we’ve only had to deal with rain showers when it comes to the roads.

Although snow would be nice for those hoping for it, at least our Tuesday evening commute should be okay beyond being a little damp. While that may be the case tonight, a Winter Storm Watch issued for some of our counties to the north, does provide a little hope for at least parts of the area going into the Thursday time frame, but outside of those counties, we’ll be waiting a bit longer for a fresh coating of snow.

For more information on those Winter Storm Watches for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page. Our forecast with the finer details, as of now, is below.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers should be primarily a nuisance tonight as temperatures will keep these mostly rain showers and should keep roads on the wetter side. As our area of low pressure pulls away through the evening, eventually our showers will move out, and we’ll dry out into the overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be mostly above freezing. (WNEM)

Temperatures are in the middle 30s to low 40s early this evening and should stay mostly around freezing or above into Wednesday morning. This should keep most roads in good shape for the Wednesday commute.

Winds overnight will remain westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which should help our visibilities from becoming an issue.

Wednesday

Wednesday won’t be terribly exciting, with just a “blah” winter type day expected. Clouds will stick around, with no wet weather expected, and temperatures will stay above average.

High temperatures will be above average again on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to be back in the middle 30s to low 40s, with a wind turning northwesterly and north northwesterly through the day around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected for Wednesday evening, before things get more interesting into Thursday morning.

Thursday

A wintry mix of rain, snow, and potentially a period of freezing rain is expected to move in early Thursday morning, and continue into the Thursday morning rush. This is why our counties to the north have been included in a Winter Storm Watch.

The heaviest precipitation is expected during the early hours of Thursday. (WNEM)

It’s important to know that we’re still in the stage of refining the forecast with over 24 hours left to go. However, our general expectation is for areas north of the Tri-Cities and US-10 to be primarily snow, with areas farther to the south likely seeing a mix of rain & snow or a brief period of freezing rain, before changing over to rain later Thursday morning as temperatures quickly come up above freezing.

Precipitation is expected to diminish for most into Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Right now, ice amounts in the southern half of the TV5 viewing area look relatively low because of how quickly we come up above freezing. For instance, some of our model information suggests the odds of greater than 0.10″ of ice is less than 20%. Even 0.01″ of ice is less than a 50% proposition for just about everyone. But as we all know, even a little bit of ice is hazardous, so plan on some extra travel time Thursday morning, just to be safe.

Temperatures should come up above freezing for just about everyone by lunchtime. Wind gusts will have a chance to exceed 30 miles per hour at times as this storm system comes through. The strongest gusts will be in the morning.

Areas farther to the north will have a chance to pick up some fresh snowfall, with around 1-4″ expected, with the higher end of that range more likely in the far north (northern Roscommon, northern Ogemaw, northern Iosco, etc.). A more specific map is pictured below.

An early look at snowfall accumulations for Thursday. (WNEM)

While we’ll wait for the call from the NWS in Gaylord, our expectation currently is for any Winter Storm Watches to be changed over to Winter Weather Advisories, rather than Winter Storm Warnings. But again, we’ll wait to see how our forecast data evolves over the next 24 hours.

Wet weather is expected to continue into Thursday night, but should be more scattered. (WNEM)

The northern half of the viewing area will likely see snow continue into the afternoon and early evening, while those farther to the south will get a bit of a break from the widespread precipitation during the afternoon and early evening.

Showers will remain scattered through the late evening and overnight hours, but the heaviest precipitation will occur during the morning hours.

