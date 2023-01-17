Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school

By Mike Herek
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down.

Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated with weekend posts on Instagram about students, teams and teachers.

According to Spann’s letter, some comments were positive, some were neutral and some were “very negative.”

She says the comments prompted high school Principal Justin Dickerson to weigh in, saying he would begin investigating.

According to her letter, “Right after that, another post was made, titled ‘kill list’ that contained six students’ names; within a couple of minutes the entire thread disappeared, possibly by the person who was moderating it.”

She says police are working to identify the person who made the posts.

Spann also says she’s organizing workshops with state police to teach parents how to monitor their children’s social media use, with time and dates to be determined.

