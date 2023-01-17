Wet roads with fog north Tuesday morning, rain & snow likely Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain swept through in a widespread fashion on Monday evening, that activity has turned more scattered this Tuesday morning. Fog has rolled in up north though, and along with temperatures near freezing, dirt roads have become slick. This has prompted school closings and delays in some of our northern locations.

Rain stays scattered today and everyone sees unseasonably warm temperatures, but by the end of the week temperatures will start to hedge closer to normal again. This will be behind the next storm system which is still set to bring rain, wintry mix, and snow to Mid-Michigan on Thursday.

Today

As you’re heading out the door you may need to add five minutes to your drive due to the wet roads, possibly even more than that in our northern counties that also have the heavier fog. Roads will stay wet through the day as on-and-off rain showers will be possible from this morning. Any rain today will stay on the lighter side, the majority of rain from this storm system was what we saw Monday evening.

Tuesday will see continued scattered rain showers. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to the lower 40s all across Mid-Michigan, this will put everyone just a couple of degrees warmer than Monday. The wind will turn southwesterly and sustain around 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20+ mph.

Tuesday will see high temperatures into the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any scattered rain will come to an end by midnight, afterwards just the clouds remain. Wet roads will still be around Wednesday morning with lows falling to around 35 degrees. Lows up north will be closer to 32 degrees, and after the way Tuesday morning’s roads went, it is possible that we see a few slick spots again on Wednesday morning (mostly on dirt roads). The wind tonight will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night will see lows falling into the lower to middle 30s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Cloudy skies hold for Wednesday, but no wet weather is expected. Highs will reach around 39 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. This will be the quietest day of the workweek, just ahead of when the next storm system arrives in the Great Lakes.

Wednesday will see highs mostly just on either side of 40 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday: Wintry Mix, also the Potential for Accumulating Snow

The next storm system lifts towards the Great Lakes early Thursday morning, ahead of the low being a wintry mix of rain and snow with all-snow in our northern counties. This will be around for the morning drive Thursday making for some wet, even messy conditions.

Thursday morning could should start off with snow, then wintry mix to the south. (WNEM)

As we progress through the daylight hours, temperatures will warm and possibly reach the lower 40s in the Tri-Cities by the afternoon. This will cause the rain-snow line to move north through the day too. The exact track of the low has still shown some variance, so exactly where the rain/snow line lands still needs some fine-tuning. In general, it looks like our northern row of counties should stay north of it, keeping those locations under all-snow.

Thursday should be a messy day with all types of precipitation possible. (WNEM)

The key takeaways as of now are that accumulating snow is possible in our northern row of counties, but everyone will see wet and messy conditions during the daytime. As the storm system takes form even more and gets sampled better by weather balloons over the next 48 hours, we’ll be able to nail down even more details. As always, as soon as we know more information we will be the first to pass it along to you!

The weekend will be a little cooler than how the week started, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.