Family-owned furniture store holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Skaff Furniture Carpet One held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new warehouse.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family-owned and operated furniture store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new warehouse.

The grand opening of Skaff Furniture Carpet One’s new warehouse was celebrated Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is across from Skaff Showroom on US 23 and Hill Road. Its size allows them to keep more inventory in stock.

The company said the warehouse is energy efficient and is more convenient for them and their customers.

“We’re going to have more inventory in stock so if they want something right away we’ll be able to have it. If they want to pick up something, they just have to go across the parking lot and pick it up,” said Dick Skaff, president of Skaff Furniture Carpet One.

Skaff said the warehouse shows that the company is committed to the community, adding that he is thankful for his staff and customers.

