Former foster care worker pleads guilty to sexually assaulting client

(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A former foster care employee from Midland pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a client.

Ladd Perreault was arrested on May 6, 2022, after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a client who was an adult woman, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP said he was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned in district court on May 9, 2022.

On Jan. 12, Perreault was arraigned in the Midland County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. The other four counts have been dropped. The court has revoked his bond.

Perreault’s sentencing date is set for Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

