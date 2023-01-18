Genesee County Sheriff hosts virtual town hall with Chris Hansen

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a virtual town hall Tuesday evening with Chris Hansen, the host of “To Catch A Predator”, to help educate the community on the myths, signs, and tools of human trafficking.

Swanson said, “If your kid has a phone that has the ability to chat in any platform, then they had the ability to groom their ability to be a victim.”

“We encourage parents to communicate with their children and keep an open line of communications to prevent them from being targets in the first place,” said Hansen.

They spoke about common myths people believe like only women can be victims and only men can be predators, the belief that it wouldn’t happen to “my child” or in “my neighborhood, and that predators can be easily spotted.

“They look like the guy who could be standing next to you at the grocery store or the pharmacy. We’ve seen vice presidents of companies. In one of our collaborations, we saw a police officer who worked in the school system there to meet a teenage boy. We’ve seen guys from all walks of life,” said Hansen.

They say the most common tools for predators are Instagram, Tik Tok and ghost apps that hide secret photos and videos that predators will use for blackmail and sextortion.

“What they do is they screenshot their friend list and say, I’m going to send these photos to every one of your friend list unless you either produce more photos or send me money,” said G.H.O.S.T Operator, Sergeant Tori Dallas.

Swanson re-enforced the point that open lines of communication between parents and their children is the best way to protect kids from predators and human trafficking, saying, “Now’s the time. Yesterday was the time. You have the ability to groom your own kids for the right reasons to be aware of what to look out for. So that’s the point of have these conversations with your kids.”

They all say parent should also have the ability to get into their kids phones to see what they are doing and who they are talking to, not because they don’t trust their kids but because they don’t trust the people that are online.

