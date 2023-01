BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is temporarily closed.

The city said the bridge was experiencing mechanical issues about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The bridge is expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Crews are currently on-site making repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

